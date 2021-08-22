Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 4,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

EBS opened at $63.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.94. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $131.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

