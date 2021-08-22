BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Stock Holdings Raised by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $12.46 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.