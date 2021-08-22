Huntington National Bank Purchases Shares of 4,000 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $71.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

