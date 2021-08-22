Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $178.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.57. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

