Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 4,735 Shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity New Millennium ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity New Millennium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of FMIL opened at $29.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12.

