Huntington National Bank Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

SCZ opened at $75.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.02.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

