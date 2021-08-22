Huntington National Bank Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $157.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.65. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $114.36 and a twelve month high of $159.13.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.