First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Holdings Lifted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,613,000 after purchasing an additional 29,047 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in First Republic Bank by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $194.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $204.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

