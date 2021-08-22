Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after buying an additional 248,484 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,692,000 after buying an additional 72,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI opened at $89.30 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,175. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

