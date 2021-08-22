Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $39,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 158 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Square by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Square by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total value of $760,050.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,044,494.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $997,673.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,785,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 688,818 shares of company stock valued at $168,138,339 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $263.05 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

