Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.12.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

