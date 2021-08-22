Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Loews by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,620 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Loews by 475.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 450,358 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Loews by 100.4% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,646,000 after buying an additional 279,895 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Loews by 12.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,207,000 after buying an additional 256,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Loews by 55.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,682,000 after buying an additional 254,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

