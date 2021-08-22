Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 491 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TCBI opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.99.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBI. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

