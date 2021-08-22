Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWE opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

