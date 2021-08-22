992 Shares in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BRP Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,321,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BRP. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

