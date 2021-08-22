161 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Shares of TT stock opened at $193.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.90. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $115.28 and a 52-week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

