Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $71.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

