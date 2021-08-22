Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.32. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APLE. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,651 shares of company stock worth $82,165. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 696.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 89,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 152.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 66,126 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 75.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,375,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APLE opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

