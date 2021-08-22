GWM Advisors LLC Invests $295,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,230,000 after acquiring an additional 76,155 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after buying an additional 105,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after buying an additional 139,074 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,038,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,889,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 894,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,758,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $80.20 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.43.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

