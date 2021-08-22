iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Stake Trimmed by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $55.75 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.53.

