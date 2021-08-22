Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 1,327.6% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 144,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUN opened at $31.43 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $31.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17.

