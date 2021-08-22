PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $87.33

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.33 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 89.55 ($1.17). PCI-PAL shares last traded at GBX 89.55 ($1.17), with a volume of 20,394 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £58.49 million and a PE ratio of -11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.33.

In other PCI-PAL news, insider James Barham bought 7,237 shares of PCI-PAL stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,934.34 ($7,753.25).

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

