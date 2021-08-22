Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Appian stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. Appian has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.93.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Appian by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,926,000 after acquiring an additional 407,385 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 669,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,289,000 after acquiring an additional 365,362 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,217,000 after acquiring an additional 325,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 269,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,049,000 after acquiring an additional 186,582 shares in the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

