Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mears Group plc (LON:MER)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 224 ($2.93). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 224 ($2.93), with a volume of 32,230 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Mears Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 191.59. The stock has a market cap of £248.41 million and a PE ratio of 4.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

About Mears Group (LON:MER)

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

