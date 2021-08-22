Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 62.60 ($0.82). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 62.20 ($0.81), with a volume of 50,064 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEMD. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.38 million and a PE ratio of 8.89.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

