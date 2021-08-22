National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 871,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.85.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have weighed in on NNN. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
