National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 871,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.46%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NNN. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

