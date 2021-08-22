GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE GOAC opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79. GO Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GO Acquisition by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in GO Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

