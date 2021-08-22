SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,020,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 19,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOS in the second quarter worth about $11,267,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SOS by 189.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 736,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SOS in the second quarter worth about $1,877,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SOS in the second quarter worth about $1,574,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SOS in the first quarter worth about $1,615,000. 2.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOS stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. SOS has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

