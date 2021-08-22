IFP Advisors Inc Has $38,000 Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 542.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 59,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 592.6% in the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 479.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 60,180 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the period.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:USHY opened at $41.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.