Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Stake Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Douglas Emmett worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,039,000 after purchasing an additional 190,657 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

