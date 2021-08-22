IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 881 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

