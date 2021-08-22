Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 825 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the first quarter valued at $202,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 9.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 46.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 34.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.55. Azul S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

