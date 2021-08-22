Huntington National Bank Acquires 3,100 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 72.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $38.12 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

