Insider Buying: FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $426,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of FEYE stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.93. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. Research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after buying an additional 184,183 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,149,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 204,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,182 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FireEye Company Profile
FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.
