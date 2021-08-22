Insider Buying: FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $426,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.93. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. Research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after buying an additional 184,183 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,149,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 204,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,182 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

