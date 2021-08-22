Michael W. D. Howell Sells 4,446 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $384,089.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,007.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.19. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,278 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.