Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $462,814.80.
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $481,634.00.
Shares of PGNY opened at $46.44 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $8,113,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $12,986,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $9,556,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 219,479 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
