Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $462,814.80.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $481,634.00.

Shares of PGNY opened at $46.44 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $8,113,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $12,986,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $9,556,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 219,479 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

