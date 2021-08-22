Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 934 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.53. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

