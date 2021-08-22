Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 102 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $204.23 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $148.59 and a 1-year high of $205.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.50.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

