Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 182,327 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,327 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Sirius XM by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 357.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after buying an additional 2,369,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.30 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

