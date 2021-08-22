Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 1,011 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,277 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,767,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 28,458.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 448,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,519,000 after buying an additional 146,979 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,734.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 136,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of RGA opened at $116.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.