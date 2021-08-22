Ieq Capital LLC Takes $203,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 160,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $604,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $58.47 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $59.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.11.

