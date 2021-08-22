Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 5,163 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 37.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Dropbox stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $239,232.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,156. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.