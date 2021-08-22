Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Holdings Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.57. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

