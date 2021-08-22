Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $133.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

