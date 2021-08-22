Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.9% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 6.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

