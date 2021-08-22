Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106,082 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of CVR Energy worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 107.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVI. Citigroup lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.94. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. Research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

