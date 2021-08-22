Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BURL opened at $347.52 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.48 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.69. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.45.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

