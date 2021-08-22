Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 30.5% in the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 482,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,592,000 after purchasing an additional 112,707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 16.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,036,000 after buying an additional 91,356 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $1,615,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Everbridge by 29.6% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.90.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $962,523. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $145.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

