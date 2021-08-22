Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 8.9% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the second quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Trex by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 83,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.79.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TREX. Truist Financial increased their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

In related news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

