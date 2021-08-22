Zacks: Brokerages Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Announce $1.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $139.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $80.98 and a twelve month high of $150.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

